Idaho Officials Warn Residents About a Growing Summer Threat

Idaho Officials Warn Residents About a Growing Summer Threat

Jon Cherry, Getty Images
Summer is almost here, but the danger of West Nile virus continues to threaten Idahoans who love the outdoors. One Canyon County resident is recovering from a case of West Nile Virus meningitis.

a close up of a mosquito on a white surface
Photo by Rapha Wilde on Unsplash

The 65 year old was in the hospital but is now home recovering from the illness. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shared the information with the public. Mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus have been captured in Ada and Canyon Counties.

white mesh net on brown wooden floor
Photo by Jane Stroebel on Unsplash

Who Is At Risk From West Nile Virus In Idaho?

“If you or someone you know takes medications that suppress your immune system, such as treatments for cancer, autoimmune diseases, or organ transplants, your risk of developing severe West Nile virus illness after a mosquito bite, including death may be up to 40% higher,” said Southwest District Health Epidemiologist Lekshmi Rita Venugopal. “With West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Southwest Idaho again this summer, it's especially important for people with weakened immune systems to avoid mosquito bites.”

What Are The Symptoms of West Nile?

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare detail the symptoms of the virus. If you have a fever, headaches, your body aches, skin rash, swollen lymph glands, and other problems. Idahoans over 50 are especially vulnerable to virus.

Jon Cherry, Getty Images
Jon Cherry, Getty Images

How To Avoid West Nile Virus

The virus is passed through mosquitos who will be with us throughout the summer. Take a look below to see the exact locations where West Nile and their mosquito carries will be hanging out.

Warning! West Nile Virus Mosquito Locations

Areas To Avoid So You Don't Get West Nile in Idaho

Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away

As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth. If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help!

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Colors To Avoid & Colors To Wear This Mosquito Season

Are mosquitos annoying enough to have their own season of awareness? Yes--yes they are. Here's a look at colors to wear and others to avoid if you don't want to be covered in itchy red bumps this summer

Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Filed Under: mosquitos, newsletter, west nile virus
Categories: Local News

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