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Another year, another hand painted helmet for one of college football’s premier programs.

Boise State University Boise State University

Boise State University Boise State University

Boise State is celebrating 40 years on The Blue, and to commemorate the occasion, artist Armando Villarreal transformed the blue domes into a work of art highlighting the history of Boise and The Blue.

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"As an artist, opportunities like this don't come around often. The Blue is one of the most recognizable symbols in college football, and being asked to create a helmet that honors its 40-year legacy was both an incredible privilege and a responsibility,” Villarreal said. “I wanted every brushstroke and every detail to tell the story of how one bold idea transformed Boise State into a brand known around the world”

The right side of the helmet features the number “40” for obvious reasons.

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The left side brings back Boise State's retro logo, also the first logo to be painted at midfield when The Blue debuted back in 1986.

Boise State University Boise State University

"Forty years ago, Gene Bleymaier made a bold decision that forever changed the trajectory of Boise State Athletics and created one of the most iconic symbols in all of sports," said Boise State Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey. "The Blue isn't just a football field. It's a symbol of innovation and when you believe in what’s possible, you can achieve EPIC!”

If you look closely, the helmet is covered in individually painted blades of turf. This design choice looks great, however, the Broncos would be wise to wear their orange jerseys, so as to not face more accusations of "camouflaging" like in years past.

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Villarreal is perhaps most famous for painting the University of Illinois’s “leather helmets,” back in 2024. He and his spouse, Lora, work full time in their studio to fulfill college football orders every year.

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