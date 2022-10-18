5 Key Factors That Boise State Must Master To Beat Air Force

The Boise State Broncos return to action this weekend, taking on the always-dangerous Air Force Falcons. The team will visit Colorado Springs for a 5 pm MT kickoff. Despite a coaching shakeup, Boise State is 3-0 in Mountain West play and appears to be on a roll.

The ground-pounding Falcons are 5-2, while Boise State is 4-2. However, the Air Force is 2-2 in conference play. Saturday's game is a must-win if the team is to challenge the Broncos for the Mountain Division title.

This week's game will be the eleventh time the two teams meet, with Boise State holding a 6-4 win advantage over Air Force. Last year, Air Force beat Boise State 24-17 on the Blue. The Broncos will look to avenge that loss and have successfully won the previous two in Colorado Springs.

Air Force At Home

The game will be won and lost on the ground. The Air Force Triple Option offense is a unique offense that gives every defense fits. The offense is perfect for a service academy that relies on skill and experience instead of raw athleticism.

Boise State will rely on the defense, which has been the team's strength this year. Like Air Force, Boise State will look to its run game to control the clock and occasionally look for a play-action pass opportunity. Bronco Quarterback Taylen Green will get the chance to show his continued development under interim offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter.

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

An Inside Look at Boise State vs. Air Force The 5 Factors That Will Determine Who Wins Saturday Afternoon.

10 Must See Away Games For Boise State Football Ten Stadiums That Deserve Boise State Football