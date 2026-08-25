A new football season is upon us, as well as a new menu at Albertsons Stadium.

Fans who attended home games last year will remember the mini donuts, Coned Pizza and La Tapatia. This season, Boise State has added a variety of new offerings, including quesabirria tacos, hot cheeto dogs and Fiesta Chicken Bowls.

In years past, getting to the concession stands was a pain. Walking from one side of the stadium to the other just to wait in line and possibly miss some of the game was not an ideal experience for most fans.

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“In the previous years, [the stadium] used to be all a ‘U,’ so if you wanted something on the other side, you’d have to walk the complete ‘U’ all the way around,” head chef Roland Cruz said during his new menu announcement. “It’s not optimal, especially when you have yonder kids.”

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This year, Albertsons Stadium will open a new concession stand under the south end zone, as well as five new food carts near the north end zone concourse.

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“These new areas have been intentionally created and curated to ease congestion and queue times on the east side of the stadium,” chief operating officer Nate Burk said. “These concessions will enable us to continue to focus on quality, efficiency and a decrease in wait time to ensure fans can return to their seats as quickly as possible to enjoy the game.”

Additionally, fans who purchase select menu items will receive a special souvenir basket in the shape of Albertsons Stadium.

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The home opener is set to kick off at 4 p.m., Saturday, September 12 as the Broncos host the Memphis. See the new menu items below and follow 580 KIDO / KIDOTalkRadio.com for continued Boise State football coverage.

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