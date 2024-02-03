Idaho House Approves Bill Allowing Teachers To Carry Guns In Schools

After several hours of heated debate and to the surprise of no one, the Idaho House Of Representatives voted to approve a bill that would allow teachers to carry guns in schools. Representative Ted Hill of Eagle sponsored the bill, answering questions on school safety.

H415 passed the house easily quickly 53-16. It now moves on to the state senate and, if approved, will move to the governor's desk for his signature.

Teachers in Idaho are allowed to carry guns in schools but have to get approval from their school board. Here's a look at what the bill will enable teachers to do in public schools.

Teachers and other staff have to pass a state concealed carry permit class. Once the teacher has passed the class, they must inform the principal of their concealed carry permit. Unlike current state law, the principal doesn't have to notify the school board of who is carrying heat. Those carrying teachers will have their photos taken and given to law enforcement.

The classes, otherwise known as enhanced concealment, are eight hours, and the county sheriff has to sign the certificate after a background and fingerprint check.

Opponents of the legislation say that allowing folks to carry concealed will only increase the danger of a school shooting. But the continued tragedy of school shootings across the country has encouraged Idaho legislators to 'harden schools.' The proponents of the bill say that arming the staff will allow students to be protected from predators who seek to harm them.

Unlike other states, Idaho is one of the most Second Amendment-friendly states in the nation. It is not unusual to see folks carrying a sidearm with them at a store or even at a bank. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

