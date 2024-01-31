The old definition of pornography, I know it when I see it, could bring about new consequences for purveyors of porn in Idaho. The Idaho Legislature, which has yet to look at property tax reform, school funding, and the elimination of the state's grocery tax, is tackling the issue of pornography targeted at Idaho children.

The Idaho legislature has focused on another attempt at a library bill that was rejected by the governor last year. Two new bills are now being discussed that would protect children against online pornography. East Idaho News reports the first bill would allow parents to sue online pornographers.

The bill to allow lawsuits, from Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, and Rep. Elaine Price, R-Coeur d'Alene, largely targets pornography or material that appeals to the "prurient interest" of minors and depicts sex. A judge could award the parents with $10,000 in damages plus "nominal and compensatory damages," according to the bill.

The other bill requires phone companies to filter or provide a filter for phones used by minors.

The goal of the phone filters would be to protect children from adult content and phone scamming. Idaho, like many states, has seen a shocking rise in human trafficking involving children.

We'll continue to update you on these two bills as they move through the legislature.

