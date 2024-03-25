The End Of Diversity Statements In Idaho

In what one would describe as one of the most cultured-centered legislative sessions, the Idaho Legislature, along with Governor Brad Little, have ended 'Diversity Statements' on Idaho college campuses. ￼

What are Diversity Statements?

Diversity statements have become popular in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) age. Employers have used these statements as conditions for employment. America used to be a country based on merit and hard work. However, businesses and others believed that a more diverse workforce, regardless of qualifications, trumped merit.

This law, which is effective immediately, removes any type of diversity statement as a condition of employment in Idaho Universities, reported the Post Millennial.

Higher education has been a significant concern for both chambers of the legislature. Idaho's college presidents have been grilled by senators and representatives on what is being taught at their universities.

Higher education has been a significant concern for both chambers of the legislature. Idaho's college presidents have been grilled by senators and representatives on what is being taught at their universities.

We haven't seen any other report on whether the legislature will review the curriculum of Idaho's four public universities: Lewis and Clark State College, Idaho State, Boise State, and the University of Idaho.

It would appear that it's too late in the session for such a thorough review. Most political experts believe the session could be over at the end of the week. We'll keep you posted as the situation develops.

10 Massive Dangers To Idaho Watch out for these factors that could destroy Idaho Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

6 Best States to Move to in America Right Now (NOT Idaho) Gallery Credit: Parker