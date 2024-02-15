It looks like Idaho's tough on Fentanyl crime bill will be signed by the governor. The bill was backed by law enforcement during testimony before the legislature, citing statistics on the rise of deaths related to the use of Fentanyl in Idaho.

Several legislators voiced their concerns about the penalties in the bill and the minimum sentencing for those who are found guilty. Minimum sentencing means the judge in the case has no ability to make the call on the penalty for the guilty.

If a person has been found to have around 100 pills or four ounces of Fentanyl on them, they will be going to jail for a minimum of three years, reports the Idaho Statesman. If convicted of having more Fentanyl, the penalties increase.

Photo Courtesy of DEA Photo Courtesy of DEA loading...

During testimony in the House, several lawmakers expressed their concern about innocent people smoking marijuana laced with Fentanyl receiving a harsher sentence. Others worried that a vote against the bill would subject them to criticism and being labeled as anti-law enforcement.

The state senate passed the bill 28-7. The bill's sponsors have made it clear that Idaho is not a friendly place for those who sell drugs. If the penalties are too severe, the criminals will move their operations to other 'drug-friendly' states like Oregon.

The governor told us this morning that he is concerned with the amount of deaths due to illegal drugs. He continues to partner with law enforcement to make the state safer for families. Once the governor signs the bill into law, it will go into effect in July.

