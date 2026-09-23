Football is filled with drama- high school, college, professional; drama is both on and off the field when it comes to America’s Game. We’re blessed to live in a region that has produced so many great players and coaches who excel on the national level.

Every team and player, no matter what, always faces the same question: who was the best to play for a particular team? Idaho has no professional football team, and compared to other teams, Idaho’s team is most often the Boise State Broncos.

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Who Is The Greatest Boise State Player ?

It hasn’t taken long for fans to wonder who is the best to compete on the Blue? We’ll leave the discussion to players since Coach Pete didn’t play for Boise State. For most folks, the greatest Bronco ever is Kellen Moore. The university will dedicate a statue to him this year. However…

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What About Ashton Jeanty?

For others, it’s Ashton Jeanty, the talented running back who chose to stay in Boise rather than take big money offers from other schools. Deuce often returns to Boise, helping kids through his football camp and other endeavors.

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A Battle of The Two Best Broncos Sunday in New Orleans

Although the two will never face each other on the field as players, they will face off this week in the NFL. Coach Kellen Moore’s New Orleans Saints will take on Mr. Jeanty’s Las Vegas Raiders. The Saints are 1-1, while the Raiders are a surprising 2-0.

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Kellen Moore on Ashton Jeanty

Coach Moore told the media that he has run into Mr. Jeanty twice a year while both are in Boise. He had nothing but praise for the current Raider saying, "he's an awesome kid and I think the world of him."

Ashton Jeanty Inspires Many on and off the Field

5 Inspiring Ashton Jeanty Quotes To Live By 5 Secrets to his on and off field success Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Where Can Bronco Fans Watch The Game

The game will be on CBS at 2:25pm local time. If we could go back and create a Boise State Bronco dream team, could you imagine a backfield of quarterback Kellen and running back Ashton?

A Bronco Super Bowl in September?

The Super Bowl may not be till February, Boise State fans will be glued to the game as the program's greatest quarterback squares off against the program's greatest running back.

Victorious Kellen Moore in Action! Moore got his first win of the season with the New Orleans Saints on September 20th! Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM