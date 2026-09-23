Growing pains- that’s one way we can describe our state’s struggle to keep up with so many Americans moving to the Gem State.

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Whether it’s Boise, Eagle, Nampa, or Homedale, power outages are becoming too normal. Recently, a larger portion of Ada County lost power, and it wasn't because of a storm or heavy winds.

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Idaho hasn’t been involved in one of the hottest issues politically, data centers, but that’s about to change. Facebook/Meta finally opened up their Kuna facility, and now there’s a proposal to build a new data center four or five times bigger than the Meta one.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean Reacts to possible data center in Boise

The mayor released a statement: America’s public lands have created a legacy unlike any in the world. They are held in trust for each of us, for our kids and their kids. Nearly every Boisean will tell you that easy access to open space is one of the most special things about living here. Sell offs of public lands to build mega data centers is shortsighted. Boiseans and Idahoans know that public lands should stay in public hands. And to be clear, no data center of this size should be considered anywhere until there is a statewide framework in place that protects Boiseans, Idahoans, and our precious natural resources from the devastating consequences these mega data centers can bring.

Where Would the New Data Center Be Located?

The new data center would be near Boise on land owned by the Bureau of Land Management. Specifically, how big would this new facility be? The Idaho Statesman reports it would be 4 million square feet and take up 3,700 acres. The site would be near the Kuna data center.

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Who Will Run the Approval Process?

BLM will run the approval process, and it is in its early stages. A gas plant would fuel the proposed data center. Energy and water concerns have caused many to oppose building more data centers. Utah lawmakers and citizens are now working to stop the construction of another.

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Will Data Centers Become a Political Issue in Idaho?

Nationally, the controversy over new data centers has led Republican leaders to backtrack on their support. The issue has become a partisan one as Democrats demand a ban on building new ones. Texas and Ohio leaders are trying to mitigate the damage by calling for a pause on new construction for now.

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Idaho is a very unique blend of pro-business folks and environmental lovers. Idaho Democrats have been ineffective at winning state office or gaining influence. Joining national Democrats in opposing data centers could draw in many who aren’t comfortable with the new technology.

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