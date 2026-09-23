Massive New Idaho Project Could Dwarf Meta’s Kuna Data Center
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean Reacts to possible data center in Boise
The mayor released a statement: America’s public lands have created a legacy unlike any in the world. They are held in trust for each of us, for our kids and their kids. Nearly every Boisean will tell you that easy access to open space is one of the most special things about living here. Sell offs of public lands to build mega data centers is shortsighted. Boiseans and Idahoans know that public lands should stay in public hands. And to be clear, no data center of this size should be considered anywhere until there is a statewide framework in place that protects Boiseans, Idahoans, and our precious natural resources from the devastating consequences these mega data centers can bring.
Where Would the New Data Center Be Located?
Who Will Run the Approval Process?
Will Data Centers Become a Political Issue in Idaho?
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