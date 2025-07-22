Over the past several years, Idaho has captured the nation's attention. Idaho's quality of life, Conservative Values, and safety are a few factors contributing to its popularity.

Law enforcement is always on patrol looking to arrest the bad guys. Take a look to see if you've seen these folks on the street.

However, one could argue that three disturbing murder cases have led to Idaho becoming the murder/true crime capital of the world. Let's take a look at why so many are drawn to these Idaho tragic murder cases.

Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Attends Pre-Trial Hearing In Idaho Ted S. Warren-Pool/Getty Images loading...

Suspect number one is Bryan Kohberger. The former University of Washington master's student confessed to killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

The case drew so much attention, including President Trump criticizing the controversial plea deal allowing Mr. Kohberger to escape the death penalty.

The media circus continues as many continue to ask why Mr. Kohberger killed those four young, beautiful people.

Mugshot Chad YOUTUBE Law and Crime Network loading...

Before the University of Idaho murders, the trials of Chad and Lori Daybell garnered international media attention. The two were married to other people who ended up dead so they could be together.

Mugshot Lori YOUTUBE Law and Crime Network loading...

Lori saw Chad as her god. They were both convicted of the murders of their children and their spouses. Lori will not get the death penalty, but Chad did receive the death penalty. In Idaho, the firing squad is the method used to end the lives of convicted killers.

Lori continues to give interviews while Chad is on death row where he will be joined by Bryan Kohberger.

