What The Media Isn’t Telling You About the Kohberger Trial

Bryan Kohberger is one of modern American history's most famous and notorious figures. The former criminology student now resides as a special guest of the Ada County Sheriff's Department—in other words, he's in our local jail.

Mr. Kohberger is on trial for the brutal murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, the four University of Idaho students. The world awaits the latest trial of the century.

Last week, the judge issued a scathing rebuke of both the defense and prosecution teams. He was reacting to a story from the NBC News show Dateline containing sensitive court documents.

The sad, cynical truth about this case and any high-profile case is that the media, local, state, and national, could care less about finding justice in this case.The entire Idaho case led to an explosion in the True Crime Genre.

The tragedy has led to lawsuits and bizarre claims by true crime fans wanting internet fame and a clickbait fortune. Dateline's report was another example of the media's attempt to translate the tragedy into ratings gold. The network ran extensive television and online promos, hoping to draw a large audience.

The defense team has made a motion to have the trial delayed due to the Dateline report. We don't expect the judge to honor their request. We do believe the trial will draw attention from every known media outlet known to man along with the media gadfly looking to cash in on this horrific crime.

