The latest attempt by the national media to profit from the tragic murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. The confessed killer, Bryan Kohberger, is now serving his life sentence in Kuna, Idaho, under maximum security.

However, the Idaho Murders, as they're called, are big business in the world of media, podcasting, TikTok, and other true crime platforms. Mr. Kohberger pleaded guilty to avoid the firing squad if he was convicted.

The victim's families have returned home, but their trauma continues. Media groups desperate to gain clicks and ratings continue to expose the public to photos from the crime scene, interviews with the police, and anything else they can find to attract interest.

Although the local media have moved on to Boise State Football, the national media cannot get enough of the Idaho tragedy. The latest shocker comes from the cells of the Idaho Maximum Security Prison, otherwise known as Kohberger's new crib.

According to the Daily Mail, the inmates at the prison don't like the confessed killer. The story says he's getting harassed by all the other killers who don't want him.

Let's Take A Look Inside Of Idaho's Most Dangerous Prison Idaho's most dangerous prison is located in Kuna, Idaho housing some of the most violent offenders in the country. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

The article states the criminals are making loud noises while Kohberger is trying to get accustomed to his new home.

'It's driving him crazy. The inmates are tormenting him at night and almost all hours of the day - taunting him through the vents in his cell,' Chris McDonough, a retired homicide detective who now works for the Cold Case Foundation, told the Daily Mail.'

We cannot confirm whether or not this story is true because we're not in the prison to see this firsthand. And there isn't an outlet that has witnessed the alleged harassment in person. The lack of proper attribution hasn't stopped everyone from running with the Killer Kohberger story.

One must ask, why would anyone continue to report on the killer? The answer is that the media is pursuing its self-interest at the expense of public decency.

11 Things You Can't Bring When Visiting Prison In Idaho Visiting an inmate in prison for the first time? Here are eleven items that you're forbidden from bringing into prison according to Idaho legislation Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas