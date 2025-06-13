For a state that prides itself on family values and quality of life, Idaho is the top destination for True Crime Gadflys. Let's not forget the endless trials of Lori Vallow Daybell in Idaho and Arizona. One has to wonder why our legal system is bogged down with useless court cases.

The state, country, and world are preparing for the trial of Bryan Kohberger, taking place later this summer at the Ada County Courthouse. The judge has already lost his mind over reported leaks to NBC's Dateline program.

The trial of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students is one of the most searched topics in the world. Mr. Kohberger has yet to face an Idaho jury, although it hasn't stopped accusations and lawsuits.

Daybell in Ada County? YouTube/court tv loading...

Speculation leads to more clicks, and the truth be damned. The coverage of the case has exceeded the coverage of Idaho's convicted killer couple Lori and Chad Daybell. There escapades warranted massive coverage from the three networks, endless cable news, streaming channels, and podcasts.

Dateline's Exclusive Look into Idaho Murders Many of these details still have the nation in shock Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Another documentary is in the works covering the murders of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20. In less than a month, July 11th,

Prime Video owned by Amazon will release 'One Night in Idaho: The College Murders.'This new documentary will not crack the case as it's rare in these cases. The executives green lighted the project because they believe it will attract more viewers to Amazon Prime.



Will the public interest be served with another profile of this horrendous crime? Does it matter? Apparently not in the world where a click is more important than the wheels of justice.

Peek Inside: Lori Vallow's Jail Cell The internet has been obsessed with Lori Vallow's many trials--in Idaho and Arizona. Take a look inside of her quarters in Arizona. Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM