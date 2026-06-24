It's summer in Idaho and across America, a time for diet and exercise for some. The future tends to look more optimistic. On the other hand, businesses dread the summer months due to vacations and distractions. For some, June, July, and August are the most challenging months to stay healthy. Staying healthy in Idaho is truly a challenge for many reasons, but the biggest is that we all love FOOD! Snacks, meals, and other items have become so irresistible that most of us cannot refuse a small or large meal. Food is so popular that there are several television shows, podcasts, and digital video channels dedicated to food.

The days may be longer, but it won't be long before the start of school is just around the corner. Anytime should be enjoyed due we don't know how long the good times will last. It would be nice if things lasted forever, but they don't.

Whether it's a sports team, a friend at work, or a business, the end of the run means times will change. How many car companies did we grow up with that have gone bankrupt? The financial crash of 2008 saw financial institutions that had been in business for as many as a hundred years fall apart.

Hopefully, we won't lose any of our favorite items. Your parents or grandparents can tell you about going to an arcade at the mall to play

Space Invaders, Galaga, and Asteroids. If you don't know those references, young people didn't have access to personal or home gaming systems over forty years ago, so they would travel to the mall to play video games for a quarter.

Over the years, we've documented how some favorites like cigarettes, gum, and soft drinks have simply been discontinued. Ask your grandparents what the drink TAB was if you want a good laugh.

Omar Marques, Getty Images Omar Marques, Getty Images

Today, we've uncovered a list of our favorite snack items that will join the Atari 2600 and the Commodore 64 as discontinued items are no longer available at your favorite supermarket.

If you want to stock up or savor your favorite snack, check out our list of savory times that will be gone this year.

Snacks Disappearing From Idaho in 2026 PepsiCo Foods has a history of replacing discontinued products with new releases, so the shelf space won't sit empty for long. Whether the replacements earn the same loyalty is a different question. Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

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