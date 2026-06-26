It’s a historic weekend in Idaho as we’ve got international headliners, patriotic motorcycle riders, and many more fun activities throughout the Treasure Valley. We are entering the vacation season as Americans take advantage of the Independence Day holiday. Some folks plan their entire work schedules around this time of year.

One of the benefits of almost everyone traveling is that our roads will be less congested. We can all use relief from the endless delays caused by the state’s record growth. Wouldn’t it be nice if growth actually paid for itself?

Check Out The 5 Fun Life Changing Idaho Weekend Activities Where You Want to Be this weekend Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

As you can see from the list above, there's always something to do in our great area. If you're new to the area, get ready for a massive push of patriotism, parades, fireworks, and thousands of American flags.

Still looking for something to do? Feeling adventurous? There's always the Kuna Caves or a quick trip to Twin Falls to be inspired by the Niagara of the West, Shoshone Falls.

Hiking? Fishing? The Gem State is known worldwide for incredible hiking trails and wonderful fishing opportunities.

Looking to save money and still want to getaway? Let's not forget the state's camping sites and if you have an RV, wow will you have a great time.

The Greatest Acts Ever To Appear At BMF Check out the living legends here Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER