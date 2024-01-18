Idaho Police Chiefs Call for Action on Fentanyl Trafficking
In response to the alarming surge in drug overdose deaths nationwide and the significant impact on Idaho communities, the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association issued a statement on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024, urging legislative action. The Association, representing law enforcement leaders across the state, emphasized the need for stricter measures to combat the opioid crisis.
Chief Tracy Basterrechea, President of the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, highlighted the severity of the current situation, stating, "As drug overdose deaths continue to wreak havoc on families across the country and right here in the great state of Idaho, we need your assistance in urging our legislature to stand for the most vulnerable in our communities."
What are some of the most current numbers?
The Association pointed out that in 2022, approximately 106,000 people lost their lives to drug overdoses nationwide. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported at least 270 opioid-related deaths in Idaho in 2023, with 49% involving fentanyl.
Addressing the urgent need for action, the Association called for fentanyl to be included in Mandatory Minimum Sentencing laws for drug traffickers. Chief Basterrechea emphasized the devastating impact of drug addiction on society and families, noting, "We will continue to support prevention and rehabilitation for those addicted to drugs. However, those responsible for trafficking poison into our communities need to be held accountable for their actions."
According to their surveys, Idahoans is largely in support of Mandatory Minimum sentences for fentanyl traffickers. The Association urged citizens to engage with their representatives to address this critical issue.
