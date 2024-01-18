Idaho Police Chiefs Call for Action on Fentanyl Trafficking

In response to the alarming surge in drug overdose deaths nationwide and the significant impact on Idaho communities, the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association issued a statement on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024, urging legislative action. The Association, representing law enforcement leaders across the state, emphasized the need for stricter measures to combat the opioid crisis.

Chief Tracy Basterrechea, President of the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, highlighted the severity of the current situation, stating, "As drug overdose deaths continue to wreak havoc on families across the country and right here in the great state of Idaho, we need your assistance in urging our legislature to stand for the most vulnerable in our communities."

What are some of the most current numbers?

The Association pointed out that in 2022, approximately 106,000 people lost their lives to drug overdoses nationwide. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported at least 270 opioid-related deaths in Idaho in 2023, with 49% involving fentanyl.

[WATCH] Former Boise Music Festival Artist Jelly Roll Speak to Senate Against Fentanyl

Addressing the urgent need for action, the Association called for fentanyl to be included in Mandatory Minimum Sentencing laws for drug traffickers. Chief Basterrechea emphasized the devastating impact of drug addiction on society and families, noting, "We will continue to support prevention and rehabilitation for those addicted to drugs. However, those responsible for trafficking poison into our communities need to be held accountable for their actions."

According to their surveys, Idahoans is largely in support of Mandatory Minimum sentences for fentanyl traffickers. The Association urged citizens to engage with their representatives to address this critical issue.

Tragic Overdose in Kuna Reveals an Epidemic on the Rise Here in the Treasure Valley

6 Commonly Used Drugs in Idaho & Neighboring States Drug use is on the rise throughout the United States and we see it more and more here in Montana.

You would think Marijuana would be number one, but considering it is now legal, the arrests are far fewer than they have been in the past years.

Here are the Top 6 Most Used Drugs In Montana. Gallery Credit: megan shaul

12 Ridiculous Myths About Idaho That People in Other States Believe When you tell people that you're from Idaho, do they look at you funny and immediately follow up your introduction with a question that makes you shake your head? These are 12 of the common responses our listeners tell us they get! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Top 10 States With The Biggest Drug Problems In order to determine which states have the biggest drug problems, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia in three overall categories: 1) Drug Use & Addiction, 2) Law Enforcement, and 3) Drug Health Issues & Rehab. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

How Rude is Idaho and Our Surrounding States? Lifestyle magazine Best Life released a list of all 50 states ranked from the nicest to the rudest and while the gem state didn't get the top spot, the top 10 isn't great. Our neighboring states scored far kinder than we did.