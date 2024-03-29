Why Idahoans Disagree with His Sentencing: Nampa Drug Trafficker

Tyler Watson, a 40-year-old resident of Nampa, has been sentenced to 188 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 10 pounds of fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. (See full post below)

The release claims, "Watson was a mid-level fentanyl distributor for a large drug trafficking organization with direct ties to Mexico. Watson locally sold approximately $15,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder on a weekly basis. When he was arrested on June 7, 2022, he had four and a half kilos (approximately ten pounds) of fentanyl powder, 74.63 grams of fentanyl in pill form (approximately 750 pills), 55 grams of methamphetamine, and $8,608 in drug proceeds."

Here is the full release, as posted on Facebook by the Nampa Police Department:

Why Don't Idahoans Agree with His Sentencing?

There are many Idahoans who believe Watson's sentence of just over 15 years fails to reflect the severity of his crimes. This sentiment is echoed by many Idahoans in the comment section, saying things like, "Only 15 years? He had enough to kill 439,000 people and 15 years is all he gets? How about LIFE without parole?!!!"

Here are just 2 comments among 130+ on the Facebook post...

Nampa Police Department on Facebook (comments) Nampa Police Department on Facebook (comments) loading...

U.S. Attorney Hurwit defended the prosecution's actions, emphasizing the lethal potential of even a small amount of fentanyl and the ongoing efforts to combat its distribution. However, there are still concerns regarding the leniency of Watson's sentencing and punishment, especially given the immense harm his actions could have caused.

Overall, the case underscores the pressing issue of drug trafficking in Idaho, particularly the infiltration of dangerous substances like fentanyl from Mexican drug cartels. Law enforcement officials stress the necessity of collaborative efforts to combat drug-related crime and ensure the safety of communities in the Treasure Valley.

6 Most Common Drugs in Idaho and Surrounding States Drug use is on the rise throughout the United States and we see it more and more here in Montana.

You would think Marijuana would be number one, but considering it is now legal, the arrests are far fewer than they have been in the past years.

Here are the Top 6 Most Used Drugs In Montana. Gallery Credit: megan shaul

America's Best Looking Police Cruisers Here are some of the finest State police cruisers in the Country but only 1 can be named the "Best Looking Cruiser in the Nation". Not every state submitted for this contest but New York did. Cast your vote for our State Troopers HERE Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi

12 Ridiculous Myths About Idaho That People in Other States Believe When you tell people that you're from Idaho, do they look at you funny and immediately follow up your introduction with a question that makes you shake your head? These are 12 of the common responses our listeners tell us they get! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart