Why Idahoans Disagree with His Sentencing: Nampa Drug Trafficker
Tyler Watson, a 40-year-old resident of Nampa, has been sentenced to 188 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 10 pounds of fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. (See full post below)
The release claims, "Watson was a mid-level fentanyl distributor for a large drug trafficking organization with direct ties to Mexico. Watson locally sold approximately $15,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder on a weekly basis. When he was arrested on June 7, 2022, he had four and a half kilos (approximately ten pounds) of fentanyl powder, 74.63 grams of fentanyl in pill form (approximately 750 pills), 55 grams of methamphetamine, and $8,608 in drug proceeds."
Here is the full release, as posted on Facebook by the Nampa Police Department:
Why Don't Idahoans Agree with His Sentencing?
There are many Idahoans who believe Watson's sentence of just over 15 years fails to reflect the severity of his crimes. This sentiment is echoed by many Idahoans in the comment section, saying things like, "Only 15 years? He had enough to kill 439,000 people and 15 years is all he gets? How about LIFE without parole?!!!"
Here are just 2 comments among 130+ on the Facebook post...
U.S. Attorney Hurwit defended the prosecution's actions, emphasizing the lethal potential of even a small amount of fentanyl and the ongoing efforts to combat its distribution. However, there are still concerns regarding the leniency of Watson's sentencing and punishment, especially given the immense harm his actions could have caused.
Overall, the case underscores the pressing issue of drug trafficking in Idaho, particularly the infiltration of dangerous substances like fentanyl from Mexican drug cartels. Law enforcement officials stress the necessity of collaborative efforts to combat drug-related crime and ensure the safety of communities in the Treasure Valley.
6 Most Common Drugs in Idaho and Surrounding States
Gallery Credit: megan shaul
America's Best Looking Police Cruisers
Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi
12 Ridiculous Myths About Idaho That People in Other States Believe
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart