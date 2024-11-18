Miller’s Mission Day 1: Team Mazda Donates to the Boise Rescue Mission!

Miller's Mission is underway at the Nampa Walmart, benefitting the Boise Rescue Mission. Twice a year, 580 KIDO's Kevin Miller broadcasts live from the Walmart in Nampa on Garrity and Franklin. The Fall campaign asks the public to stop by and donate a turkey to feed an Idaho family. ￼

Millers Mission Day 1 Team Mazda Give a turkey, don't be a turkey Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

The Boise Rescue Mission Ministries has asked the public to help collect four thousand turkeys for their two banquets in Nampa and Boise. Other items such as stuffing, potatoes, and vegetables are also welcome.

You can also donate online at boiserm.org.

Here are several items that the Boise Rescue Mission needs right now.

Gift cards, gifts for teens, Winter gloves, hats, and boots, OTC Pain relievers for all ages, Cold and Flu Medications, Head and Chest decongestants, Cough drops, zip-lock bags of all sizes, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, razors, hairbrushes, shampoo, tissue, toilet paper, men's underwear of all sizes, Pepto Bismol, Tums.

Miller's Mission KEVIN MILLER loading...

Any donation will help Idaho families in need. The Boise Rescue Mission not only feeds 2,000 people a day but also provides shelter, education, drug rehabilitation, veteran services, and other needed services. The group doesn't take funds from federal or state governments; it funds its programs through local donations.

You can hear from the Boise Rescue Mission folks on 580AM, 1075FM, The KIDO Talk Radio App and The Kevin Miller Show podcast on all podcasting platforms.

We invite you to stop by during the show or anytime until 6 p.m. daily. Miller's Mission is completing its thirteenth year of partnering with Boise Rescue Ministries.

Give a turkey; don't be a turkey.

Miller's Mission Through the Years Give a Turkey, Don't Be A Turkey! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER