Idaho Reacts To Angry President Biden’s State of The Union Speech

President Joe Biden addressed the nation and the world during his State of the Union speech Thursday night. Despite many critics believing the president would stumble and embarrass himself, Mr. Biden made it through the speech without wandering around, looking lost, or stumbling.

The president began the night attacking corporations and advocating for sending more money to Ukraine. The night was sparked by many Republicans heckling the president and his pro-wrestling-like response.

Mr. Biden's speech mentioned former President Trump over ten times, sounding more like a campaign stump speech than a nonpartisan national report card. Let's check in to see how our congressional delegation responded to President Biden's State of the Union Speech.

Congressman Fulcher

Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher told us this morning that he was disappointed with the president's tone last night. He described the atmosphere resembling the House of Commons in England as opposed to a traditional state of the union speech.

The congressman said he wished the president would reach out to both sides of the budget issue instead of vilifying Republicans.

Congressman Mike Simpson

Idaho's congressman from the state's second district issued his thoughts in a press release:

"It is no surprise that President Biden's address tonight felt out of touch with everyday Americans," said Rep. Simpson. "President Biden touted 'results' and so-called wins that are far from most Americans' current reality. Under this administration, Americans have suffered from record-high inflation, an open border affecting every state, and an energy crisis weakening our country on a global scale."

Senator Jim Risch

The senator who is an expert on foreign policy and a veteran of many state of the union speeches share his thoughts in a release.

“Biden’s predecessor, with the current law, reduced illegal immigration to zero with executive orders requiring the border patrol to enforce the laws. President Biden rescinded those orders, and the result is 10,000 illegal entrants invading our country every day. President Biden can reinstate President Trump’s orders and reduce the flow of illegal migrants to zero—if not, Trump will do so when he is elected. I will continue to fight for a zero number of illegals entering America.”

Senator Crapo

Senator Crapo shared his thoughts on the lack of border security since the president took office.

“President Biden once again touted an optimistic review of his performance from the last three years that ignores reality and the struggles Americans confront. On more than one occasion, his words lacked accountability, shirking responsibility onto others to make up for his own failed actions. In reality, the state of our border, economy and national security are worse off today under President Biden.

