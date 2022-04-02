Idaho Reacts to the Death of KTVB’s Larry Gebert

Idaho continues to mourn the death of KTVB's Larry Gebert. The popular meteorologist who never turned down an offer to help a local charity died Friday from complications following a heart attack.

Larry Gebert Remembered A look at the life and career of KTVB's Larry Gebert

Several folks from all walks of life took to social media to express their condolences to Larry's family.

