Recently, Boise's most popular television station celebrated 70 years of serving the Treasure Valley. What began as KIDO Television continues today as KTVB. The dominance of CH7 was due to the credibility established by the local personalities who didn't leave Boise for larger markets.

Idahoans were treated to the weather forecasts from Larry Gebert, news from Dee Sarton, and Mark Johnson's sports reports before he transitioned to news. Most reporters would come and go, but the core team remained in place for many, many years. The station's beloved general manager, Doug Armstrong, retired and was replaced by his hand-picked successor, Kate Morris.

She continued the Idaho-centric direction of the station till she was promoted to a station in Phoenix, Arizona. Kate Morris, like many, grew up watching and working at Channel 7. The Boise station changed ownership and was acquired by Tegna Broadcasting.

Except for Boise State Football coverage, the days of Channel 7 sending local reporters to the Olympics and other destinations were replaced by reporters from other Tegna markets.

Critics of the station said the station has become more political and less community-focused. Reporters now view KTVB as their first job as opposed to their third or final job. Television is a game of consistency, and unfortunately, the station continues to see reporters come and go.

The lack of consistency is not unique to Channel 7, but a sign of legacy media battling the new way folks communicate. However, more change is on the way to Idaho's Channel 7.

The New York Times and other media outlets reported that Nexstar is acquiring Tegna. The deal is worth 6.2 billion dollars if approved, which will take another year.

New ownership could mean a new direction for the fans and employees of Channel 7. Let's hope they return the great station to its old roots by prioritizing our community.

