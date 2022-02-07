DISH Returns Boise TV Station Just in Time For Super Bowl

It looks there will be a Super Bowl after all for KTVB viewers. After months of battling, KTVB's parent company Tegna and DISH have agreed on rights fees. As we've covered here and here, local DISH customers have been without access to Channel 7 for many months.

Over 64 Tegna stations were denied access to DISH customers since October. USA TODAY reported the good news. "We're pleased to have reached an agreement in time for the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl that benefits all parties, especially our customers," Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV, said in a statement. "I want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations."

KTVB is more than just the Boise NBC affiliate. The station prides itself on community service and is home to some of the most treasured Idaho personalities. DISH viewers will once again have access to meteorologist Larry Gebert, who profiles local nonprofits daily. Maggie O'Mara's Seven's Heros shares the stories of Treasure Valley residents making a difference.

DISH's agreement with Tegna will boost NBC, which has spent billions securing the rights to the Winter and Summer Olympics. The Winter Olympics ratings have been disappointing so far. KTVB and other Tegna stations have been suggesting viewers can watch their channel on alternate carriers such as ROKU TV.

In Idaho, not everyone has access to NBC's streaming service Peacock, which means more folks will not be able to watch their favorite NBC Shows and this Sunday's Super Bowl featuring the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals.

