DISH Continues To Deny Popular Boise Television Station

As we first reported several weeks ago, the showdown between Tegna, KTVB's parent company, and DISH continues to deprive the Treasure Valley of KTVB's Channel 7. The dispute involves how much money one side will make at the expense of the other. Boise is not the only city that the Tegna / DISH Showdown has impacted.

Who DISH is keeping off your television from KTVB A look at the local commitment of KTVB on-air and everywhere.

KTVB has a link on their site that will allow you to switch to another provider, and you can always get Channel 7 over the air. Few local stations have the comprehensive community engagement that KTVB has cultivated over the years. Some local viewers complain they can't get their favorite NBC shows, but Channel 7 provides hours of local news to the Treasure Valley.

The DISH diss of KTVB has gone on longer than most of us thought it would. Usually, these disputes are solved after a few months. However, this one has gone on for months and months. There is currently no word on how long it will last.

A dispute involving KTVB's parent company Tegna and DISH has caused many DISH subscribers to lose access to Channel Seven's local programming. If this story sounds familiar, KTVB had the same issue with Direct TV last December, which we covered

here.

You can read all about the dispute between Tenga and DISH here. We hope that the dispute involving payment fees will eventually be resolved. Once again, we can participate in significant charitable events like Seven Cares Day.

