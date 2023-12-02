Just in time for Christmas, a popular Boise television station has been removed from Direct TV. It is not the first time that KTVB, otherwise known as Channel 7, will not be available to subscribers of that service. ￼

During the Channel Seven newscast, Direct TV removed the NewsChannel on Thursday night. Direct TV is currently airing a recorded message explaining to viewers that they can obtain NBC national programming from other sources. The announcement says that Direct TV is protecting consumers from Tegna, the parent company of Channel Seven.

Channel Seven took on Dish Network two years ago, which, like Direct TV, took them off the air. You can read our story coverage here. A big difference is that several beloved iconic local personalities are no longer with the station. Will Idahoan miss the new characters on KTVB?

Direct TV is now offering their customers the money to buy a digital antenna to avoid any future disturbances. The dispute with DISH lasted several months. We have not seen any independent coverage of the removal of Channel Seven. The station has included a link at the top of its website. The link will lead you to a landing page that has phone numbers for Direct TV.

The removal of Channel Seven could help Channel Six that launched a new newscast without news anchors. KTVB just celebrated seventy years of serving the Idaho. The television station was originally KIDO TV. Staff changes continue to plague them as popular meteorologist Jim Duthie announced his retirement.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

