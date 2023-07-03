Beloved Boise Anchor Doug Petcash Leaving Idaho

Idaho is losing one of its great ambassadors as television anchor/reporter Doug Petcash moves on to Columbus, Ohio. The Gem State will miss Doug's kindness, professionalism, humor, and reporting excellence.

He was so great at conveying the good and bad news that the story was always the star when Doug was on the scene. We all remember Mr. Petcash waking us up with Maggie O'Mara and Larry Gebert for many years at Channel Seven.

KTVB announced today that Mr. Petcash has agreed to work for WBNS television. He will cover the political scene as their lead political reporter and host the Sunday morning political show. Columbus, Ohio, is a big-time city where state politics are a year-round blood sport and the city and the region's political action. We won't be surprised to see Mr. Petcash interviewing presidential candidates, as Ohio is a major player in presidential politics.

Mr. Petcash explained his move in a release from Channel 7:

"I believe I have found the perfect fit at WBNS for the next challenge in my career. I've been able to focus a lot on politics and government here, and I'll get to do even more of that there. Columbus is also a capital city, so it's an exciting opportunity to lead political coverage of state politics and be part of covering the presidential race because Ohio is always a key state," Petcash said.

Like many television folks, Mr. Petcash has a well-traveled resume. He began his career in eastern Idaho, moving to Michigan and finding his home in Boise. He worked at Channel 7 for sixteen years. Unlike other television folks that come and go, Mr. Petcash dedicated himself to the community. He's well known for his work advocating for the Meridian Food Bank and performing for several nonprofits in a local band.

Mr. Petcash's last day will be August 24th. We wish him well as he will be very close to his beloved home of Western Pennsylvania.

