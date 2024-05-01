Boise Music Festival is Going to Look a Little Different in 2024

As the anticipation builds in the Treasure Valley for another exhilarating Boise Music Festival, there's been a bit of an unexpected twist that no one could prepare for...

Recent dust and wind storms in the area have completely taken out multiple trees at Expo Idaho and the familiar grounds where we have the Boise Music Festival.

This venue, soon to be bustling with stages, vendors, and carnival rides, will have a transformed appearance, with far less trees compared to previous years. However, while the landscape may be changed a little bit, the spirit of the event remains the same, promising a day filled with music, entertainment, and community.

Don't Miss This Year's Boise Music Festival's Complete Lineup!

Scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2024, the Boise Music Festival invites everyone to Expo Idaho for a day of celebration from 10am-10pm!

This year's lineup amazing, including iconic acts such as SugarHill Gang, Bryan Martin, and The Frontmen, featuring Richie McDonald of Lonestar, Larry Steward of Restless Heart, and Tim Rushlow of Little Texas. Additionally, the star-studded lineup includes electrifying performances by CeeLo Green, Jason Derulo, and Dustin Lynch!

Despite the unexpected changes to the festival grounds, we're determined to deliver a memorable event, ensuring that the show goes on no matter what!

As preparations continue and excitement builds, festival-goers eagerly anticipate the unforgettable moments that await them at the Boise Music Festival 2024. Keep scrolling for the cool things Boise Music Festival artists did last year! (I wonder what will happen this year?!)

