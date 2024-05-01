Warning Californians! Don’t Eat These Nuts, CDC Recall

The Centers for Disease Control has issued a recall due to the potential dangers associated with certain Gibson Farms nuts. It is crucial to note that the recall specifically applies to walnut halves and pieces sold in lot bins with expiration dates between May 21, 2025, and June 7, 2025, and the lot codes 3325-043 and 3341-501. Checking for these specific details will help you identify if you have the affected product.



The Food and Drug Administration is currently grappling with a significant outbreak of E. coli, a potentially life-threatening bacteria, linked to the sale of organic nuts in nineteen states. The CDC has reported that twelve individuals have fallen ill, with seven requiring hospitalization. The majority of these cases have been reported in California and Washington. The affected nuts or walnuts have been distributed in the following states: AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, KS, LA, MT, NE, NM, NV, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, and WY.

What You Should Do!

The CDC strongly advises checking your walnut or nut containers to see if you have them in your pantry, food containers, freezer, refrigerator, or other places where you store food. If you suspect that you have the affected walnuts, it is crucial to dispose of them immediately as they are unsafe to consume, according to the CDC. They also recommend washing your nuts or walnuts in soapy water or dishwater to ensure that your nuts are not contaminated.

What Happens If YOU Get Sick Or Think You're Sick?

What are the symptoms of E. coli illness? In other words, if you get sick, could it be because you ate the bad or some other bad nuts? Here's what to look out for, according to the CDC:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



Remember to contact your medical provider if you have or suspect you have E. coli.

