A national publication along with a firsthand report from the field has confirmed that political activist Ammon Bundy has left Idaho. Mr. Bundy ran for governor first as a Republican and then as an Independent. His vote total was nearly 20% in the general election. The Atlantic published a lengthy article detailing Mr. Bundy's current status in Idaho. In the report, they quote a well known friend of Mr. Bundy who confirmed that no one is living in his property in Emmett. Two local sources confirmed that no one is living at the property at this time.

During his time in Idaho, he protested against the mask mandates and how Idaho reacted to the pandemic. He and Diego Rodriguez were sued by St. Luke's regarding Baby Cyrus.

Before moving to Idaho, Mr. Bundy stood up to the federal government not once but twice. Both incidents attracted national attention. The first was in Nevada where he and his family stood up to the BLM under the Obama Administration. The standoff attracted militia members from across the country.

The second standoff was in Oregon involving land rights. The standoff ended with Mr. Bundy and his followers being arrested. Most legal observers thought that Mr. Bundy and crew would spend the rest of their lives in federal prison. (No one beats the federal government in court.)

Mr. Bundy has continued to update his legal situation on social media. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops. We have reached out to Mr. Bundy to confirm this story and are waiting to hear back from him.

