Watch Janice McGeachin on Fox News With Tucker Carlson

Photo Courtesy of YouTube Janice McGeachin

Idaho's Conservative Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on the Fox News Channel. She was on the John Bachman Show on Newsmax Television earlier Wednesday morning.  Here's the link to the Newsmax Show.

Mr. Carlson asked Lieutenant Governor McGeachin about her stance on opposing Critical Race Theory taught in Idaho Schools. She let Tucker know her thoughts on the current controversy involving the curriculum at Boise State University. The lieutenant governor held nothing back by including how Boise State students have caused the folks at Big City Coffee to leave their campus.

photo courtesy of Youube Idaho Freedom Foundation

National attention for any candidate a year before the primary is excellent news for that candidate. Tucker Carlson Tonight is the biggest show on cable television for Republicans and Conservatives. Her appearance could help her with the ability to attract money from across the country.  She did send out an email blast fundraiser following her appearance on the Fox News Channel. The additional money will help her against the well-funded campaign of incumbent Brad Little.

What's Next?

You'll be seeing a lot of the lieutenant governor between now and the next legislative session. Her political base is Eastern Idaho, so we expect her to spend an additional amount of time in the Treasure Valley. She did join us last week during Miller's Mission from the Nampa Wal Mart.

Kevin Miller / KIDO Talk Radio


