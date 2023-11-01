Idaho’s Beloved Political Legend Harley Brown Dies at 69

Idaho's most viral political sensation, Harley Brown, has died at the age of 69. Mr. Brown gained international attention for his debate performance during the 2014 Idaho Gubernatorial Debate televised on Idaho Public Television. The debate featured a showdown between State Senator Russ Fulcher, Governor Butch Otter, and Walt Bayes..

Here is a clip of Harley Brown stealing the show from that Idaho debate.

Although Mr. Brown did not win the Republican nomination, his comments allowed him to become internet famous. He told us that he was in talks to host a reality television show that would cover his presidential run. We don't know if the show was real, but Mr. Brown continued to contact us during every election cycle. He never stopped running for office, trying to recapture that fame.

Mr. Brown was a veteran who served our country. He was also the master of the one-liner. When asked why he was proud to be a Republican, Mr. Brown replied, 'what do you think, I'd be a Democrat? They're proctologist called finding their heads.'

Here is the best of Harley Brown.

Unlike every person running for office, Mr. Brown was not politically correct. Did he cross a line? Yes, however, was he real? Yes. Mr. Brown hoped to inspire folks that anyone could run for office. He took the road less traveled. The political/media business doesn't welcome outsiders. He was too charismatic to ignore.

Here is how the Washington Post described Mr. Brown in 2014.

We will miss Harley's comical and controversial comments that spurred discussion. You may not have agreed with him, but he did make you think. God Bless You Harley, we'll miss you old friend.

