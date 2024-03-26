Idaho’s Political Divide: RINOs, Extremists, And Calls For Open Primaries

Idahoans are anxious for the current legislative session to wrap up. Legislators want to go home and begin campaigning for reelection. This year's contest could be the most expensive race at the local, county, and state levels.

The Idaho Republican Party is the dominant political party in the Gem State. It is so big that political experts describe it as a party of three or four within it. Republicans have engaged in calling each other RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) to extremists.

Idaho is the most Conservative state in the Pacific or Mountain West. It is surrounded by liberal hotspots such as Washington and Oregon. Utah has looked to Idaho to pass laws that favor more Conservative politics. Utah's Governor Spencer Cox has stated publicly that Idaho Governor Brad Little is his mentor.

Despite the Republican's political dominance, a group of Republicans has begun a campaign to alter how Idahoans will vote for their primary candidates. Currently, the Idaho Republican Primary is closed to anyone who is not a Republican. Democrats and independents change their party affiliation to vote in the Republican primary.

Idahoans for Open Primaries has the backing of one of the most accomplished and legendary political figures, former Governor Butch Otter, who shared his thoughts on Idaho's current primary system.

"The right to vote is one of the most precious rights that Americans have. Every registered voter should have the right to weigh in on choosing our leaders. Independents, including a lot of military veterans, have been excluded from having their say because of the closed GOP primary."

The group has announced that it has collected enough signatures to get on the November ballot. If they're successful, Idahoans will decide whether to keep the current system or hold an open primary, which would allow everyone from any party to be on the ballot.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

