Yellowstone Comes to Nampa This Week

Is there any hope that the endless heat wave will finally disappear? Eventually, the weather will cool off, but if you're looking for an excellent way to embrace the Western lifestyle, Nampa is the place for you this week. ￼

We have some news, both good and bad, about Idaho's and America's most popular television show, Yellowstone. The show that has captivated millions is yet to film its season finale. However, with Hollywood's actors and writers currently on strike, the fate of John Dutton and his family remains a mystery, leaving us all on the edge of our seats.

Yellowstone is returning this November but without Kevin Costner. We hope the show that has brought so many to the West does return to the airwaves. We can only watch so many reruns on television for so long.

What makes the Snake River Stampede so unique is that it's indoors. There's no need to face the triple digit heat or the endless waves of dust. The atmosphere is world class filled with patriotism, fireworks, God and country.

If you're pinning for a dose of the Dutton clan or a taste of the authentic Western lifestyle, this week is your lucky week. Idahoans will not have to travel to Montana or any other part of the West to see real cowboys, bulls, broncos, and cowgirls, as Nampa hosts Idaho's biggest rodeo, The Snake River Stampede.

The action you'll see every night in Nampa is the same that Yellowstone fans have come to know and love, from riding broncos to the excellence of roping and outstanding horsemanship.

