Yellowstone Comes to Nampa This Week Only

We have some good and bad news concerning Idaho's and America's most popular television show Yellowstone. The show that has attracted millions have yet to film the season finale. Hollywood's actors and writers are now on strike, so we will have to wait to find out what happens to John Dutton and the rest of his family.

The strike has created an opportunity for most of the country that does not subscribe to cable, satellite, or streaming services. CBS has announced they will air Yellowstone beginning with season one on Sunday nights this fall.

attachment-season 5 teaser yellowstone Paramount Network loading...

The move by CBS is an intriguing one due to the matchup with television's most-watched show, NBC's Sunday night football. Viewers will want to know if reruns of the Duttons can derail the monster that is the NFL.

If you're pinning for a dose of the Dutton clan or a taste of the real Western lifestyle, this week is your lucky week. Idahoans will not have to travel to Montana or any other part of the west to see real cowboys, bulls, broncos, and cowgirls, as Nampa hosts Idaho's biggest rodeo, The Snake River Stampede.

The action you'll see every night in Nampa is the same that Yellowstone fans have come to know and love, from riding broncos to the excellence of roping and outstanding horsemanship.

Stopping on a dime! KEVIN MILLER loading...

Unlike other rodeos, the Snake River Stampede is indoors, and the air conditioning works exceptionally well. The show is everything and more than you'll find in an episode of Yellowstone. However, you'll watch real cowboys and cowgirls who love, honor, and live the Western lifestyle daily.

