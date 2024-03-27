Yellowstone Fever: PBR Event In Nampa Set To Thrill Idahoans
The television series Yellowstone changed how Americans and the world view the Western United States. Regardless of where you live, who can't relate to a Dutton in Taylor Sheridan's epic drama? Sadly, according to published reports, Idaho's favorite TV show won't return until November of this year.
Whether you're a real cowboy, cowgirl, or one in the heart, a little of the Yellowstone vibe will be in Nampa this weekend. The world's best bull riders from the Professional Bull Riders will be working against the biggest, maddest, most athletic animals or beasts on the planet.
The PBR is a competition that pits man against beast. The show will be covered by CBS and CBS Sports Network. CBS will broadcast the first round on Sunday at 10 am on channel 2. The second round will be on CBS Sports Network Sunday at 6 pm.
Our area will benefit from some positive national attention. Unfortunately, our state has had a run of negative national headlines featuring prisoners escaping, a high-profile murder trial, and racial slurs hurled at the Utah Utes Women's Basketball Team.
The action starts Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center. There is an official Yellowstone connection to the PBR. Check out the latest video of Cole Hauser from Yellowstone promoting the athletes and fans of the PBR below.
Here's a preview of what you'll see in Nampa this weekend from the athletes and bulls of the PBR.
"GEM STATE HOEDOWN: This weekend, for the 27th time and 13th consecutive season, PBR’s elite 2024 Unleash The Beast travels to Nampa, Idaho, for PBR Nampa, presented by Cooper Tires, the eighteenth event of the 24-event 2024 individual season. Nampa will host the PBR for three days of action on Thursday, March 28, starting at 7:45 p.m. MDT, Friday, March 29, starting at 7:45 p.m. MDT and on Saturday, March 30, at 6:45 p.m. MDT:"
The 2022 PBR Invitational in Nampa was CRAZY (65+ Photos)
Gallery Credit: Parker Kane
Yellowstone Actor, Kevin Costner Rents Out 160 Acre Ranch
Gallery Credit: megan shaul
The Most Expensive Property in Texas Puts Yellowstone Ranch to Shame
Gallery Credit: Zillow.com via Joe Yates from Joe David Yates & Associates