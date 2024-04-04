3 Incredible Facts About the Monster Trucks Coming to Nampa!

Can you hear the engines roaring in Nampa?

The monster trucks have arrived, and the excitement is building for Monster Jam at the Ford Idaho Center this weekend from April 5th-7th, 2024. There's a total of 6 events that promise to bring "the most action-packed motorsports event on four wheels" to the Treasure Valley!

So, if you're looking for a thrilling, family-friendly experience, this is the place to be. But before you rev up your engines and head to the event, we wanted to share some fascinating facts about monster trucks you're about to see...

Monster Jam - Brisbane Getty Images loading...

1. Did you know that the first-ever monster truck was "Bigfoot"? Created by Bob Chandler in the late 1970s, it was originally designed only to promote his four-wheel-drive accessory business. It's incredible to see how this "marketing stunt" for a small business became a legendary motorsport sensation.

2. Famous Female Monster Truck Drivers: Monster Jam has witnessed the rise of many amazing female drivers, breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated sport. When comparing to similar sports like Motocross/Supercross, Demolition Derby, Off-Road Racing, Tractor Pulling, or Rock Crawling... Monster Jam has more talented female drivers.

Monster Jam - Brisbane Getty Images loading...

You can find a list of their current drivers here.

3. THE TIRES. Monster truck tires aren't your typical rubber filled with air. Rather, they're filled with a mix of nitrogen and water. This unique design ensures they can handle the incredible weight and power of these beasts.

Ford Idaho Center Ticket Information

These 3 facts are just a FEW of the many technical marvels that make Monster Jam a must-see event. This is your chance to witness jaw-dropping stunts, cheer for your favorite trucks, and make lasting memories with the family.

Keep scrolling for an amazing, behind-the-scenes look at the monster trucks from last year — there's a lot of pictures and fun facts.

Monster Jam Returns to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

