Concert Announcement: Sam Hunt’s Locked Up Tour Coming to Nampa!
Sam Hunt is set to bring his Locked Up Tour to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater!
It has been announced that Sam Hunt will be coming to Nampa this year, with special guests Russell Dickerson and George Birge. The concert is scheduled to take place on June 30th, 2024, at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.
The Ford Idaho Center made the announcement on their Facebook page, stating: "Sam Hunt's Locked Up Tour with Russell Dickerson & George Birge at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on June 30! INSIDER presale begins April 11 @ 10AM. Details & info @ www.fordidahocenter.com"
Sam Hunt is a multi-talented artist who has taken the country music scene by storm over the last decade with his unique blend of country, pop, and R&B influences. Hunt burst onto the music scene in 2014 with his debut studio album, "Montevallo," which generated several chart-topping hits, including "Leave the Night On," "Take Your Time," and "House Party." His distinctive sound and heartfelt lyrics quickly resonated with audiences all over, earning him widespread fame and numerous awards.
With his magnetic stage presence and infectious energy, Hunt delivers amazing live performances that leave audiences captivated. He's expected to draw in very large crowds as he brings his Locked Up Tour all over the country. Fans in Nampa, Idaho, can expect nothing short of an unforgettable concert.
Keep scrolling for the best Sam Hunt songs, the story of Sam Hunt and his wife, and even more concerts coming to the Boise area in 2024!
Sam Hunt Songs About His Wife
A Timeline of Sam Hunt's Relationship With Hannah Lee Fowler
2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Monster Jam Returns to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa
Gallery Credit: Parker Kane
The 20 Most Loyal Dog Breeds
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins