Concert Announcement: Sam Hunt’s Locked Up Tour Coming to Nampa!

Sam Hunt is set to bring his Locked Up Tour to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater!

Visible Presents "Red Rocks Unpaused" 3-Day Music Festival at Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Day 3 Getty Images for Visible loading...

It has been announced that Sam Hunt will be coming to Nampa this year, with special guests Russell Dickerson and George Birge. The concert is scheduled to take place on June 30th, 2024, at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.

The Ford Idaho Center made the announcement on their Facebook page, stating: "Sam Hunt's Locked Up Tour with Russell Dickerson & George Birge at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on June 30! INSIDER presale begins April 11 @ 10AM. Details & info @ www.fordidahocenter.com"

Sam Hunt is a multi-talented artist who has taken the country music scene by storm over the last decade with his unique blend of country, pop, and R&B influences. Hunt burst onto the music scene in 2014 with his debut studio album, "Montevallo," which generated several chart-topping hits, including "Leave the Night On," "Take Your Time," and "House Party." His distinctive sound and heartfelt lyrics quickly resonated with audiences all over, earning him widespread fame and numerous awards.

With his magnetic stage presence and infectious energy, Hunt delivers amazing live performances that leave audiences captivated. He's expected to draw in very large crowds as he brings his Locked Up Tour all over the country. Fans in Nampa, Idaho, can expect nothing short of an unforgettable concert.

Keep scrolling for the best Sam Hunt songs, the story of Sam Hunt and his wife, and even more concerts coming to the Boise area in 2024!

Sam Hunt Songs About His Wife Sam Hunt 's wife Hannah Lee Fowler has inspired several songs from his catalog, including a few of his biggest hits. They're not all good memories, however ...

A Timeline of Sam Hunt's Relationship With Hannah Lee Fowler Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler have called it quits after almost five years of marriage.

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024 More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming our way in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Monster Jam Returns to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa Gallery Credit: Parker Kane