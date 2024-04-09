Ian Munsick Set to Return to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa!

Ian Munsick is set to bring "The Country and WESTern Tour" to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Day Two

It has been announced that Ian Munsick will be returning to Nampa this year, with special guests Bryan Martin, Ole 60 the Song Swap (Jenna Lamaster, Faren Rachels, and Kasey Tyndall). The concert is scheduled to take place on October 2nd, 2024, at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.

The Ford Idaho Center made the announcement on their Facebook page, stating: "Just announced! #PepperPresents Ian Munsick – The Country & WESTern Tour presented by Boot Barn with special guests: Bryan Martin, Ole 60, and The Song Swap."

They go on to say their "INSIDER Pre-sale" begins Thursday, April 11th, 2024, and it's from 10am-10pm. Tickets for the public will go on sale Friday, April 12th, at 10:00am. Details & info @ www.fordidahocenter.com

Hailing from Wyoming, Ian Munsick is set to captivate audiences with his new album, White Buffalo. The 18-track album showcases Munsick's deep connection to the American West, featuring stories of romance, ranch life, and hard-working anthems with "honkytonk hooks," according to his official website.

Munsick's music has generated nearly 400 MILLION global streams over the past 3 years, earning him recognition as an "Artist to Watch" by Spotify, CMT, Fender, and MusicRow, among others.

A seasoned entertainer, Munsick has shared the stage with country music superstars Morgan Wallen and Cody Johnson. In fact, the last time he was in Nampa he performed at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater with Hardy and Morgan Wallen.

