First Band Revealed! Who’s Playing the Western Idaho Fair 2024?

The Western Idaho Fair is in August, but the concert lineup is being announced in April!

Boise, get ready to rock out because the Western Idaho Fair has just dropped a big announcement: Kansas is slated to headline their concert series this year! This legendary rock band will be kicking off the series with a performance on Monday, August 19th, 2024.

Who else will be performing?

According to KTVB, "Each Tuesday in April the fair will announce performers in the concert series." Today being the first Tuesday of the month, Kansas was the first band to be revealed!

But that's not all — if you're eager to find out who else will be taking the stage at this year's Western Idaho Fair, mark your calendars for every Tuesday in April and check back for details.

Admission to these concerts is included with your general admission ticket to the fair, making it easier and than ever to enjoy some amazing live music while taking in all the sights and sounds of the fairgrounds. Tickets can be purchased starting today, April 2nd.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official Western Idaho Fair website at IdahoFair.com.

As for now, Kansas, an American rock band known for their blend of progressive rock and hard rock, has been announced as the first band to play at the Western Idaho Fair this year. Formed in 1970, they achieved massive fame with hits like "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind."

