Idaho’s Largest Wildest Rodeo Returns To Nampa [photos]

It is July in Idaho, so it's time for Idaho's largest, wildest, and coolest rodeo returning to Nampa, the Snake River Stampede. For over one hundred years, cowboys from all over the country have journeyed to Nampa, competing for big money and the prestige of winning the Snake River Stampede. ￼

Breakfast is served from 7 am -10 am by the group of young people and their parents. The Buckaroo Breakfast is the largest fundraiser for the Canyon County 4-H Endowment Program that, funds scholarships, teen conferences, and state and national event costs for local youth. All proceeds after operating expenses are donated to the program. In addition, leftover food is donated to the Boys and Girls Club and the Salvation Army.

Every night there is a theme night starting on Tuesday night, honoring first responders. Wednesday night is the famous Stampede for the Cure funding mammograms for Idaho women. You can read more about how you can help fight breast cancer here.

The entertainment isn't just involving the cowboys and cowgirls. Last year, Whiplash the Monkey appeared in Nampa. The thirty-year-old Monkey is more than just your garden-variety chimp. He is a cowboy who rustles just like his human counterparts. No, he doesn't ride a horse. Whiplash rides his trusty Border Collie mount, Boogie.

The famous monkey cowboy has appeared on Good Morning America, ESPN, and the Today Show when not entertaining rodeo fans of all ages, Whiplash enjoys peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, grapes, Oreo cookies, and watching tv westerns.

Whiplash will not be appearing in Nampa; however, this year's act is a showstopper named Tomas Garcilazo. Idahoans will be treated to this award-winning performer's world-class roping skills. Incorporating a display of refined horsemanship while demonstrating maguey rope artistry in his performances brings audiences to their feet, applauding in appreciation of his skills. You can read an in-depth preview here.

Thursday night is Patriot Night, dedicated to honoring America and its heroes: Friday night, a Saturday matinee, and the finals on Saturday night complete this year's Stampede.

Want to enjoy the action outside? Tickets are available to watch the action on the big screen at the amphitheater, followed by a post-rodeo concert. This year the Stampede is adding a shopping experience opening every day at 3 pm. Click here for a list of performers.

