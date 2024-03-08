PBR’s Unleash the Beast Returning to Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center!

PBR's Unleash the Beast is getting ready for an action-packed return to Nampa's Ford Idaho Center from March 28th to March 30th, 2024.

The Gem State Showdown will be filled with heart-pounding moments and fun as the top bull riders go head-to-head against fierce bucking bulls, keeping you on the edge of your seats.

Later this month the Ford Idaho Center will be transformed into a world-class bull riding arena, and the events are set to take place on March 28th and 29th at 7:45pm, and on March 30th at 11:00am and 6:45pm.

In addition to the action, PBR fans can level-up their experience with an exclusive Saturday night package that supports the Man Up Crusade! This offer is available right now at the time of writing this article, but only for a limited time. Find the details below!

Here's a Facebook post that outlines what the Man Up Crusade package includes:

This package includes a premium P3 Lower Bowl ticket for the Saturday night event, offering prime views of the intense 8-second rides. Plus, there are other perks like an exclusive bull housing tour and lunch provided at the Ford Idaho Center Rodeo Club etc.

Whether you're a seasoned PBR fan or this is your first-time checking it out, the PBR Gem State Showdown event will be absolutely thrilling, unforgettable, and entertaining for all ages.

And not long after PBR, the MONSTER TRUCKS will be coming back to the Ford Idaho Center for Monster Jam. Keep scrolling for pictures of PBR, Monster Jam, and a list of upcoming concerts!

