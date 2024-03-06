Rev Your Engines: Monster Jam is Set to Return to the Boise Area!

Get ready, Boise and the Treasure Valley! Monster Jam is gearing up for an adrenaline-fueled return to Nampa's Ford Idaho Center from April 5th-7th, 2024, with a total of 6 showings that promise to bring "the most action-packed motorsports event on four wheels" to the Treasure Valley — now less than a month away!

Keep scrolling for an amazing, behind-the-scenes look at the monster trucks from last year — there's a lot of pictures and fun facts.

Experience the thrill as world-class driver athletes and iconic trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed, tricks, and skill. Whether you've been to Monster Jam before or you're a first-time attendee, this event is not only fun for the whole family, but also incredibly impressive and thrilling.

Ford Idaho Center Ticket Information

Check the pictures below to see the preparation involved in transforming the Ford Idaho Center into an epicenter of dirt-filled excitement. The "Monster Pit" is carefully crafted with custom-built ramps and obstacles, showcasing the dedication of over 200 people working tirelessly to ensure a memorable experience for Treasure Valley residents.

And don't miss your chance to get up close and personal with the massive trucks at the Monster Jam Pit Party. This pre-competition event, taking place from 10:30am-12:00pm, offers an unforgettable experience for the whole family. Meet your favorite drivers, participate in Q&As, and take pictures with the Monster Trucks!

Keep scrolling to for behind the scenes pictures from last year's Monster Jam, including info on the drivers, a look at the Ford Idaho Center before the event, and cool pictures of these Monster Trucks in action!

