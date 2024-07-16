Idaho’s Coolest Rodeo is in Nampa [photos]

It is July in the Gem State, which means summer vacations, triple-digit temperatures, and rodeos. Whether you're a native of the West or new to our area, rodeos are everywhere within the Mountain West. In a world of digital this and TikTok, it's inspiring to see so many young and old Idahoans championing the Western lifestyle.

The rodeo lifestyle is a testament to the resilience of cowboys and cowgirls, who endure the challenges of a long, solitary journey across the Western United States. They spend endless hours on the road, often competing in several rodeos within the same week. Their strength is evident in their willingness to stay in the area if they qualify for winning money or move on to the next rodeo if not. With only their horses as trusted companions, they face the road ahead with determination.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

Most rodeos are outside, which means participants are exposed to excessive heat and dust. Next month, Caldwell will hold its event, and the diehards will be in the stands regardless of the hot temperatures during the rodeo's run.

Thankfully, the coolest rodeo in Idaho is this week in Nampa. The Snake River Stampede has been attracting the West's biggest stars for over one hundred nine years. Roy Rogers and other Western television and music stars like Reba McEntire have entertained Gem State rodeo fans.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

The Stampede will take place at the air-conditioned Ford Idaho Center. The rodeo will begin with a prayer and the national anthem. The event combines roping, bull riding, bronco riding, and other Western events.

Exclusive Snake River Stampede Photos! A look at bull and bronco riding at the Snake River Stampede Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

More Behind the Scenes Photos from the Snake River Stampede! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER