Pictures of the 2023 Spirit of Boise’s Night Glow Spectacular
Last night, Boise witnessed a Night Glow Spectacular like never before as thousands gathered to witness a breathtaking display of hot air balloons, live music, and food vendors.
The event, a part of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, is likely the biggest Night Glow Spectacular to date.
One of the biggest highlights of the evening was a touching tribute organized by the Freedom Flight POW/MIA Hot Air Balloon Team. This solemn moment paid tribute to the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country, particularly those who are Prisoners of War or Missing in Action.
The POW/MIA balloon stood tall, flanked by three black banners representing fallen soldiers, while there were two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters flying over us in the Boise sky.
After this special tribute, the evening continued with joy, laughter, and entertainment — Live music filled the air, food vendors offered delicious treats, and of course, the hot air balloons stole the show as they illuminated the Boise night sky, casting a magical glow throughout Ann Morrison Park.
There was a shared feeling of unity and community during this event, and it was clear that the Spirit of Boise's Night Glow Spectacular is a beloved tradition that will continue year after year.
Don't miss out on all the event photos! View the stunning pictures from this year's Night Glow Spectacular below, and keep scrolling for pictures from the morning launches — there's still one more day to witness these beautiful hot air balloons lift off from the Ann Morrison Park.