Boise Area Remember Scott, Larry, And Theresa

The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic continues this week in the Boise area. The event is the official end of Summer in the Treasure Valley, as folks enjoy the balloons and Labor Day weekend. The event continues to grow and is so popular that it takes an entire year to prepare for it.

Balloon pilots from across the country for the chance to fly the beautiful skies surrounding Boise, Idaho. Balloons have been flying in Boise since 1991 in Ann Morrison Park. The balloons were a part of an event, the Boise River Festival, until it ended.

From the Spirit of Boise website: "When the Boise River Festival was no longer held, Kevin Godwin of Townsquare Media and Scott Spencer got together to continue the iconic tradition of ballooning in the Park. In 2010, the Boise River Festival Hot Air Balloon Rally became the Spirit of Boise Balloon Rally."

Two men, Scott Spencer and Larry Gebert, who laid the foundation of what we enjoy today, are no longer with us. We lost Scott four years ago after he lost a battle to colon cancer. Mr. Spencer was a tireless advocate for the balloon community, his dedication taking him from China to Super Bowls, representing iconic American brands such as Coke and Disney.

Mr. Spencer, who never forgot Boise and loved sharing the magic of the Treasure Valley with the entire world, left us over four years ago after losing a battle with colon cancer. Larry Gebert, who left us over two years ago after suffering a heart attack, was the one Scott would count on to forecast the weather, making the call on whether or not the pilots could fly.

Scott and Larry were a perfect partnership of passion and expertise. They were like little kids embracing the magic of balloons as kids young and old marveled at the magic of flight at Ann Morrison Park.

It is with great sadness and appreciation that I share this article with you. Whether or not you knew Scott and Larry, no one was a stranger to them. I can remember Larry Gebert telling us many times about how special it was to be a part of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. Scott Spencer never stopped working on using the classic to help and inspire others.

Scott, Larry, and Theresa Palmgren, who filmed many of their adventures, look down on us, smiling as another Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is celebrated in Idaho.

So, whether you're going to the balloons in person or watching them on your device, please take a moment to thank and pray for our friends Scott, Larry, and Theresa.

