Idahoans Preparing to FREEZE for a Great Cause!

For over twenty years, Idahoans in the Treasure Valley started New Year's Day by freezing their potatoes. This event benefitted Make A Wish Idaho and continues today. Although the date has moved from New Year's Day to January 11th, the twenty-second annual Polar Plunge is coming soon.

The official title is the 22nd Annual Gebert-Arbaugh Great Polar Bear Challenge, which will take place at Lucky Peak Reservoir in Boise at Spring Shores Marina.

It began when Gary Arbaugh and Larry Gebert decided to use their passion for water skiing to help make a difference. The two loved to water ski no matter how cold or what time of year it happened.

Gary and Larry began working with Make A Wish Idaho, creating this fundraiser in which individuals, families, and corporations partner to sponsor life-changing wishes for Idaho kids fighting Cancer and other medical issues.

Are you ready to take the plunge for a great cause? Whether you're a seasoned participant or new to Idaho, we invite you to join us for a unique and rewarding experience. Click the link for more information and to sign up for the 22nd Annual Polar Plunge.

Although we lost Gary and Larry their commitment to Make A Wish Idaho continues as their families continue their service by volunteering to take the plunge. Some years it's very cold and some years it's not too bad. It was so cold one year they had to use ice breakers to clear the water. We look forward to seeing you on January 11th.

