Idahoans Get Frozen for Make A Wish Idaho [photos]

A frigid January morning could not dampen the enthusiasm of hundreds of Idahoans who braved the cold for a great cause. The twenty-second annual Arbaugh-Gebert Polar Plunge occurred at Lucky Peak Reservoir in Boise.

Oh My! Idaho Gets Cold! KEVIN MILLER loading...

Throughout the years, Idahoans have raised money to jump into the freezing waters of Luck Peak. The event featured several entertaining activities, including a costume contest and a best mustache contest.

Oh My! Idaho Gets Cold! KEVIN MILLER loading...

Attendees enjoyed the spirit of the competition, joking back and forth before courageously jumping into the drink. Attendees enjoyed the spirit of the competition, joking back and forth before courageously jumping into the drink. The event has become so popular that families spend months raising money and getting their friends to join them for a really, really, cold time.

Oh My! Idaho Gets Cold! KEVIN MILLER loading...

Thankfully, Make A Wish Idaho provided coffee, donuts, and other support services. Safety divers volunteer their time to ensure no one gets hurt from the massive exposure to the freezing cold waters.

Oh My! Idaho Gets Cold! KEVIN MILLER loading...

The Polar Plunge began as a fund raiser brainstormed by Gary Arbaugh and Larry Gebert. They both loved water skiing so much that they spent every weekend in water skiing in any temperature.

Oh My! Idaho Gets Cold! KEVIN MILLER loading...

Their partnership led to the idea of inviting folks to join them New Year's Eve to have fun, get cold, and raise money for Make A Wish Idaho.

Oh My! Idaho Gets Cold! KEVIN MILLER loading...

This year's event was a huge success thanks to everyone who raised money and took the time to fund wishes for kids and families in need. The event raised a record year totaling over $103,000.

Take a look Idaho's Cold Warriors for a Great Cause Below!

Check Out The 2025 Polar Plunge Did We Catch You Getting Cold? Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

POLAR PLUNGE 2024 PHOTOS Idahoans Get Wet for Make A Wish Idaho Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller