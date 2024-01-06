Over four hundred Idahoans traveled to jump into Lucky Peak Reservoir, benefitting Make-A-Wish Idaho. The Gebert-Arbaugh Polar Plunge celebrated twenty-one years of raising money, allowing kids to have a day without medical treatments. ￼

The Polar Plunge began when Larry Gebert and Gary Arbaugh decided to create a fundraiser involving their love of water skiing. The first Plunge drew thirty-six people battling over two feet of snow to get wet, have fun, and make a difference.

The Polar Plunge was moved from New Year's Day to January Sixth. Several folks have made the Polar Plunge an annual event. A costume contest was held, awarding a prize to the best costume. Larry Gebert was honored once again with a mustache contest. A huge thank you to the Gebert and Arbaugh families, who've donated their time, money, love, and resources; because of their work, kids have enjoyed once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Idahoans, young and old, drove to Lucky Peak Reservoir dressed in eclectic attire. Onlookers were treated to folks wearing Poka Dots, speedos, and other assorted outfits. This year's new date helped boost the attendance. It takes a diehard charitable giver to get up, take a drive, get cold, and raise money on New Year's Day.

Despite the temperatures and the approaching snowfall, Lucky Peak was filled with hugs, kisses, and smiles. It's important to note that kids who've received wishes and those currently in the program attended the event.

A special thank you to everyone who took the plunge and made several wishes come true.

