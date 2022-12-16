Honoring Boise’s Larry Gebert for a Great Cause On New Year’s Day

The Idaho Make Wish Foundation of Idaho invites you to their 20 years of Idahoans jumping into the cold waters of Lucky Peak on New Year's Day. That's right, for over twenty years, sane, rational, tax-paying Idahoans from all walks of life will not be sleeping in but taking a chilly 'plunge' into freezing waters. January 1st, 2023, will be the first 'Polar Plunge' without beloved KTVB Meteorologist Larry Gebert. Mr. Gebert was incredible on the air but even better off the air. The television personality dedicated thousands of hours to helping nonprofit charitable groups in our area.

Larry died earlier this year, but his legacy continues through events such as the 'Polar Plunge.' He and Gary Arbaugh both loved water skiing, so they decided to hold a public winter water skiing event where everyone could get cold, wet, and make a wish come true for Idaho kids.

A Look At Larry Gebert's Idaho

Larry Gebert Remembered A look at the life and career of KTVB's Larry Gebert

Millions of dollars were raised for charities because of the attention Larry gave them. Most of his work was in addition to his job at channel 7. Every charity he worked with felt like they were the only ones who received his attention. Larry was also a friend and a mentor to new reporters at channel 7. The Gebert home was a second home for reporters and producers who were away from their families during the holidays.

How Your Make A Wish Donations Make A Difference

302 wishes were granted to young kids through donations. 87% of Make A Wish Alumni say that the wish was a turning point in their treatment. 99% of the doctors helped relieve families from traumatic stress.

Many of us had the opportunity to work with Larry throughout the years, and we all really miss him dearly. In honor of his great work, please consider taking the 'plunge' with us on New Year's Day. Here's how you can make a difference.

