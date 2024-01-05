Although it may be on a different date, the magic, the passion, and the craziness continue as hundreds of Idahoans take a very chilly plunge Saturday morning. You may wonder what would cause normal, sane, healthy, intelligent Idahoans to drive to Lucky Peak and run into the icy waters.

Idahoans have a big heart, and hundreds of Idahoans will participate in the 21st Annual Gerbert-Aurbaugh Polar Bear Bear Plunge. All the money raised will help provide wishes for Idaho kids through Make-A-Wish Idaho. The event will be held at Lucky Peak Reservoir, Spring Shores Marina, 74 Arrowrock Rd, Boise, ID, 83716, at 11 a.m., with registration beginning at 10 a.m.

Check Out Our Polar Plungers! Idahoans get cold for Make A Wish Idaho. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

The Polar Plunge has historically been held on New Year's Day. We believe many people didn't bother to sleep or decided to use the plunge as a cure for their New Year's Eve partying. Organizers agreed that moving the date to this Saturday would allow more folks to participate. It is a challenge to get moving if you've had a good night at the bar or stayed up too late ringing in the New Year.

How It All Began

Gary Arbaugh and Larry Gerbert were both friends and lifelong water skiers. It wasn't unusual for both men to water ski during the chilly Idaho winter weather months. Somehow, they decided to use their passion to raise awareness and funds aiding Make-A-Wish Idaho.

Over the years, more and more folks took the plunge on New Year's Day. Sometimes, the water was frozen, but the event continued as the ice was cleared for the cold dip. The Polar Plunge has taken place when temperatures were as low as fifteen degrees below zero. Divers had to take out chainsaws to clear the ice so folks could have a quick swim.

If you want to register and make a difference, click the link here.

